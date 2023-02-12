Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 45.3% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $51,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after buying an additional 134,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI opened at $205.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.