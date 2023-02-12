Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 619,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,828,000 after buying an additional 101,736 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,083,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.60. 375,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,555. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

