Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Zeit Capital LLC

Zeit Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.0% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

