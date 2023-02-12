Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Zeit Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Zeit Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOT stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $229.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $186.81.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.