Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VO stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,782. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

