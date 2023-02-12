Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,615 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,956,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

