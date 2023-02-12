V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of V.F. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE VFC opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $62.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.