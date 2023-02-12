USDD (USDD) Market Cap Tops $719.13 Million

USDD (USDD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004506 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, USDD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDD has a market cap of $719.13 million and approximately $15.12 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDD Token Profile

USDD’s genesis date was May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. USDD’s official website is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

