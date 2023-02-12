Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Uponor Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPNRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uponor Oyj Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UPNRF remained flat at $17.53 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. Uponor Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $17.53.
About Uponor Oyj
