Unizen Trading Up 27.2% Over Last Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Unizen has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. Unizen has a total market cap of $34.16 million and $692,538.58 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.07 or 0.00432390 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,297.63 or 0.28642281 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.