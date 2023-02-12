UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UCB Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 38,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.
UCB Company Profile
