UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UCB Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UCBJY traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.21. 38,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,056. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $32.82 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.97.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

