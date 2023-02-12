UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UBS Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.59.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 0.5 %

UBS Group stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS Group

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in UBS Group by 151.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.