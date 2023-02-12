UBS Group AG Purchases 29,665 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,665 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $222.29 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $256.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

