UBS Group AG Purchases 107,779 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,460,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $221,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $111.15 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

