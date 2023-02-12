UBS Group AG Has $139.88 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,859 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.83% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $139,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

