UBS Group AG Buys 823,807 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $182,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59.

