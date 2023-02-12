Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Short Interest Update

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the January 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBSFY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.15) to €40.00 ($43.01) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €41.00 ($44.09) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.