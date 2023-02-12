Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.42.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,149 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

