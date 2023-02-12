Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Short Interest Update

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trustmark

In other news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

Trustmark Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $38.47.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $225.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.87 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 79.31%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

