Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Cap of $340,950.41

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded up 123.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and $7.15 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Trumpcoin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.35 or 0.07032630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00082309 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00029653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00062773 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010412 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00023850 BTC.

About Trumpcoin

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trumpcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trumpcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.