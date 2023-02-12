Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.50 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

