Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,866 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after buying an additional 1,888,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. 5,356,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,670. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $65.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.91.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

