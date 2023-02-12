TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $767.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $720.00 to $767.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $730.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $499.63 and a 52 week high of $766.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.39. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.