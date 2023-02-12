TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RNW traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$11.95. 428,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,328. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$10.63 and a 52 week high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.42. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on RNW shares. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.58.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

