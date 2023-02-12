Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 414,454 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 469.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,454 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 2.2% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $133,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $196.89 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.