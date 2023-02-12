Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,979 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $115.18 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

