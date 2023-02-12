Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,440,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,162,000 after purchasing an additional 411,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after buying an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global raised Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $147.04 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

