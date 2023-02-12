Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $10.63 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 34,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.58.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

