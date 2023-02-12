Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.13.

Linde stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

