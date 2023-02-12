Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.80. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

