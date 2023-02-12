Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

Tower One Wireless Corp. (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 117.7% from the January 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Tower One Wireless Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOWTF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Friday. 70,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Tower One Wireless has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

Tower One Wireless Company Profile

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction.

