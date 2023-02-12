Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 15th total of 234,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TOTZF remained flat at $6.65 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52.

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TOTZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services, Well Servicing and Corporate. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes the contracting of equipment and the supply of labor required to operate the apparatus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.