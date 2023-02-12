Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokyo Electron Price Performance

TOELY stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $91.00. 53,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,921. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.89.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokyo Electron will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

