Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Short Interest Down 28.1% in January

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,769,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 2,459,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of Times China stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Times China has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.

