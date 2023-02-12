Threshold (T) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.54 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0385 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $384.90 million and $25.54 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010667 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00045322 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00019729 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,983,106.813307 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03947436 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $52,474,405.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

