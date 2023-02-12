The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,897,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $650,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 365,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,499,000 after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 43,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.1 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $156.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.