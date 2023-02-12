The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the January 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Swatch Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SWGAY traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,567. The Swatch Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $13.34.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWGAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.50.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.