The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,940. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.11. The New Germany Fund has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.68%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

