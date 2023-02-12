The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.18.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

