The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Down 73.9% in January

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,729,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,025,000 after acquiring an additional 122,298 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,050,000 after acquiring an additional 59,712 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 400,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 107,710 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund in the second quarter worth $772,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.81% of the company’s stock.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.14.

The Korea Fund Dividend Announcement

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $3.2664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund. The firm intends to seek a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities. It invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

