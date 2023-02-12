The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.