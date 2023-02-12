The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $5.84.

In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,715.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

