The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CUBA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.08.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.42%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Herzfeld sold 71,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $358,475.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 536,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,671,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Erik Mervin Herzfeld sold 33,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $166,157.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 200,735 shares in the company, valued at $999,660.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,963 shares of company stock worth $527,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

