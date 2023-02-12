The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target to $79.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.89.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,676 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $1,234,524.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,158,577.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $811,000. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 369.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Timken by 15.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 104,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Timken by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

