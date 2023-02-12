The Eastern Company (EML) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Eastern Price Performance

Eastern stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. Eastern has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The company has a market cap of $136.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EML. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastern by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eastern by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Eastern

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

