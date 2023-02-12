The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,637 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 55,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $51.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $44.21. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

