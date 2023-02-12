Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thales Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Thales has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Thales

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THLLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Thales from €135.00 ($145.16) to €130.00 ($139.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($162.37) to €157.00 ($168.82) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

See Also

