Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 83.7% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,125. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. Thales has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $27.94.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th.
Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.
