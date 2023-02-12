Tezos (XTZ) Tops One Day Volume of $17.01 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00004973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $17.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00011781 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00008359 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002003 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,300,019 coins and its circulating supply is 926,887,142 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.