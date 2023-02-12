Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TENB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenable from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of TENB opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $315,677.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tenable by 3.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

