Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Position Lowered by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE reduced its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,805 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.09% of Tenable worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tenable by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tenable by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TENB opened at $44.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61.

Insider Activity at Tenable

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $173,086.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at $472,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,042 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.