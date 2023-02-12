Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telstra Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th.

Telstra Group Price Performance

Telstra Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.04. 7,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,781. Telstra Group has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business (TC&SB), Telstra Enterprise (TE), Networks and IT (N&IT), Telstra InfraCo, and All Other. The TC&SB segment consists of telecommunication, media, and technology products and services to consumer and small business customers, using mobile and fixed network technologies.

Featured Stories

